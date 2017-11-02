Burundi: IDPs From Kuruyange Evicted From Their Site

This Saturday October 28, 7 houses from Kuruyange site were destroyed by the Administrator of Rugazi commune.

The later urged other 34 families to leave the place within two weeks. The representative of the displaced people appeals to a good Samaritan to plead for their course.

Kuruyange site shelters around 40 families from Muzinda and Ndava zones of Rugazi commune in Bubanza province.

They fled the 1993 civil war and have not yet returned to their places of origin. This Saturday 28 October, the administrator took a decision to destroy 7 among 30 houses and urged the remaining families to leave the place within two weeks.

Sylvie Nizigama, Administrator of Rugazi commune, says those internally displaced people have hampered the activities of the health center where they live as they live inside the health center. She adds that they have to leave the place as most of them were given houses in the neighbourhood.

Those displaced people ask for someone who can be a mediator between them and the government. "The government is prosecuting us. What we need is a mediator, someone who can listen to our problems and report them to the government" says Simeon Hatungimana, adding that they have nowhere to go.

Fabien Baciryanino, an MP elected in Bubanza constituency, says he appreciates the way the activity was done "They only destroyed houses of people who were given houses before. Furthermore, the administrator promised to help the remaining families", says MP Baciryanino.

He adds that he has conducted investigations and found out that the concerned people are 102 persons grouped in 33families living in 21 houses that remain in the site.

Baciryanino promises to collaborate with local authorities and other organisations so that those displaced people be moved to another place with dignity.