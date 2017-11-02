Kenya: Exam Council Equipped to Release 2017 KCPE Results in Record Time

Nairobi — The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations enter the last day Thursday even as the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) procured 20 scanning machines that are expected to process the results faster.

According to the Council's Chairman George Magoha, the new optical mark reader machines bought at a cost of Sh90 million will replace the old machines procured more than 17 years ago.

Magoha said that all the details of the 1,003,556 candidates have been computerised and captured in these scanners.

He states that the new machines are able to pick up large volumes of papers at the same time and will retain images of the marked script for saving in the system.

The candidates' personal details have also been captured on the multi-choice answer sheets in the examinations which will end today with social studies and Christian Religious Education.

Last year, he said, about 20,000 candidates did not write their examination numbers on the answer sheets but the problem was sorted out manually.

Only Kiswahili insha and English composition will be marked manually.

Previously, after the marking, the examiners would adjudicate the marks of the candidates to confirm if the marking was competent.

The examiners were allowed to remark and award marks in instances of poor painting of the sheets by the candidates.