Namibia: Stars Regain Lead On Dramatic Night

African Stars regained the lead in the Namibia Premier League while Civics moved off the foot of the table after contrasting victories on Tuesday night.

Besides rain, lightning and another power failure disrupting play, there was plenty more drama on the field as Stars beat Unam 3-2 while Civics recorded their first win in style, beating Citizens 5-1.

Stars' prolific striker Kaka Nekundi scored a brace and Elvis Tjivasera their winner, while Pandeni Kandjabanga and Edmund Kambanda replied for Unam.

Nekundi put Stars ahead with a cool finish on 12 minutes, but Unam equalised through a great shot by Kandjabanga from outside the box.

In first half injury time, Edwin Korukuve nearly put Stars ahead with a spectacular bicycle kick that hit the crossbar and nearly bounced over the line before Unam keeper Charles Uirab collected the ball.

Korukuve turned provider as Stars regained the lead 15 minutes into the second half.

He attacked down the left wing, cut inside, and sent in a pin-point pass that Nekundi struck first time into the net.

Barely three minutes later though, Unam once again equalised when Stars keeper Lloyd Kazapua dropped the ball and Kambanda pounced to tuck it away.

Unam pushed forward, but couldn't capitalise on their chances and, with tensions rising, their coach Ronnie Kanalelo was warned by the referee for remonstrating with the linesman.

With 13 minutes remaining, Stars' Elvis Tjivasera also capitalised on a goalkeeping error when Uirab dropped a high free kick and the lanky defender bundled the ball over the line to seal Stars' victory.

It was their fourth successive win which sees them returning to the top of the log on 12 points.

Second-placed Tura Magic, who are second on 10 points, are the only other unbeaten team remaining in the league.

It was Unam's first defeat of the season, which sees them remaining fourth on seven points.

Despite losing the match, Unam coach Ronnie Kanalelo said he was proud of his team.

"We made two silly mistakes for the first and third goals, but besides that we are really playing good football and I'm proud of the boys. For a young team to come here and display such quality football, I think everyone enjoyed the way we played today."

Regarding his remonstration with the referee, Kanalelo said it followed a foul which led to Stars' third goal.

"My defender went in front of the opponent and went for the ball, but then the referee gave a free kick which led to their goal. I normally don't like to talk about the referee, but I think it was poor refereeing and they should sharpen up a bit," he said.

In the early match, Civics put in a dazzling display as they ran Citizens off their feet.

They took the lead after only three minutes through a James Nailongo freekick and kept on attacking to streak into a 4-0 halftime lead. Citizens pulled a goal back from the penalty spot through Henry Somseb, but Diego Descande completed an emphatic win for Civics. Descande scored a brace while their other goals came via Uahupirapi Jarurako and Deon Kibit.

It was Civics' first victory of the season which sees them climbing six places to eighth on the log.

Civics' coach Brian Isaacs said it was a great comeback after their 2-1 defeat to Unam last Saturday.

"It was a very good response from the boys after we lost to Unam over the weekend. We played football in the opposition half, we had good passes and created chances, and we converted them. It was not like last Saturday when we didn't convert them, so I'm very happy with this performance, and now we can just go forward," he said.