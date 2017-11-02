Botswana: Sport Rewarding Career

Gaborone — Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng says sport is now a rewarding career unlike in the past.

Officiating at the 5th edition of Botswana Games launch in Gaborone recently, Olopeng said a lot of sports personalities around the world had turned their lives around through sport. Olopeng noted that Amantle Montsho, Nigel Amos and Baboloki Thebe were among sport persons who viewed sport positively and used the opportunity accordingly.

He also noted that the athletes had received incentives locally and internationally to improve their lives. Young people, he said, should learn from the above mentioned athletes and pursue a career in sport.

"I wish to express my gratitude to government and the private sector for the support," he said, adding that a multi-faceted approach could help professionalise sport in Botswana.

Olopeng also said the Botswana Games were a precursor to the African Union Sport Council Region 5 Under 20 Youth Games which the country would be hosting next year December.Appointing Tiny Kgatlhwane as the patron of Botswana Games, Olopeng pleaded with the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) to offer her support in order for her to deliver on the mandate.

He said Kgatlhwane would provide a link between stakeholders, BNSC and society.

"Her role will ensure the widest possible public exposure for the games as well as help make the games commercially attractive to corporate sponsors and the media," he said.

For her part, Kgatlhwane said as a sport woman who played at the national level at a tender age, she regarded her appointment as an opportunity to change the world of sport in Botswana.

The last edition of Botswana Games were held in Francistown in 2015 while Gaborone will host this year's event. BOPA

Source : BOPA