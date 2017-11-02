Botswana: Shoprite Stores Open in Moshupa

Moshupa — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says government will do everything in its power to make conditions of starting and expanding business less cumbersome.

He therefore urged the private sector to seize the opportunity and create more profitable businesses and employment opportunities for the masses.

Mr Masisi who is also Member of Parliament for Moshupa/Manyana constituency said this when officially opening a Shoprite Store in Moshupa recently. He thanked the supermarket for creating employment for the people of Moshupa as well as providing more diversity and competition in the village.

The Vice President hailed Shoprite retailer for its continued growth since establishing business in Botswana, adding that setting business of this nature in Moshupa could be used to empower communities and reduce unemployment.

He advised Shoprite to invest on training of staff, saying having competent staff would help the business to make healthy profits and grow.

Mr Masisi said government should not be the only one grappling with the challenge of creating jobs, noting that this responsibility should be extended to the private sector.

He said government had begun to place emphasis on creative industries as a sector that has potential to create employment, eradicate poverty, and diversify the economy.

The general manager of Shoprite Mr Clint Jackson, said since the Shoprite group started operating in Botswana in 1998, they have established a reputation of always selling items that are in good condition.

Mr Jackson said they have created 158 jobs in Moshupa with 45 being residents of Moshupa, saying they intend to expand the business and therefore employ more people.

The newly opened supermarket donated P5 000 to YWCA day care centre.

Kgosi Oscar Mosielele of Moshupa appreciated the businesses for setting up in the village.

He thanked Shoprite group and its management for creating employment for Batswana.

He said they have shortened the distance they used to travel as far as Gaborone and Kanye to buy goods of their choice.

Giving vote of thanks, Southern District Council chairperson Mr Alec Seametso urged residents of Moshupa to plant vegetables and other field products to sell to Shoprite rather than it importing goods all the time. BOPA

