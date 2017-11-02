2 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Case of Missing Exam Papers Under Investigation in Gatundu

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — All officials involved in the management of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams in Gatundu North, Kiambu County are under probe after a number of examination papers went missing.

A decision to replace the officials was made after some papers were found to be missing at the end of Wednesday's exercise.

In Baringo, a form one student was found sitting in for the exam on behalf of another candidate and both of them were arrested.

In the meantime, two pupils in Mbeere region of Embu County sat their exams in hospitals while undergoing treatment as two others failed to do the exam owing to various reasons.

County Director of Education Margaret Mwirigi said one pupil was hospitalised with pneumonia while another girl was in maternity and was expected to deliver any time.

