POLICE have declared there were no suspicious circumstances to a Brisbane woman's death, after her body was found on the city's bayside yesterday.

The body was located by members of the public at the Sovereign Waters foreshore, at Birkdale about 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Police this afternoon said there were no suspicious circumstances, and that the matter will be referered to the coroner.

The discovery comes four days after 27-year-old Holland Park woman Naima Hassan went missing in the area.