Egypt to Support Govt in the Fight Against Al Shabaab

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi stressed Egypt's firm stance towards the unity of the Somali's territories and its sovereignty.

This remark came during a phone call on Wednesday between Sisi and his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

During the phone conversation, the two sides discussed means of enhancing joint ties besides promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of fighting terrorism and extremism.

They also reviewed the latest developments in Somalia and the efforts of the Somali government to restore security and stability so as to fulfill the aspirations of the Somali people in achieving development.

Farmajo lauded the Egyptian stance backing his country and the support it offers in attaining stability.

He further voiced his keenness on continuing the high-level coordination and consultations with Egypt pertaining to various issues of common interest topped by combating terrorism and bolstering joint cooperation in various domains.

For his part, Sisi stressed the unique relations binding the two countries and peoples, saying that Egypt seeks to activate various aspects of cooperation with the African country.