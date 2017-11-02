2 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Egypt to Support Govt in the Fight Against Al Shabaab

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi stressed Egypt's firm stance towards the unity of the Somali's territories and its sovereignty.

This remark came during a phone call on Wednesday between Sisi and his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

During the phone conversation, the two sides discussed means of enhancing joint ties besides promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of fighting terrorism and extremism.

They also reviewed the latest developments in Somalia and the efforts of the Somali government to restore security and stability so as to fulfill the aspirations of the Somali people in achieving development.

Farmajo lauded the Egyptian stance backing his country and the support it offers in attaining stability.

He further voiced his keenness on continuing the high-level coordination and consultations with Egypt pertaining to various issues of common interest topped by combating terrorism and bolstering joint cooperation in various domains.

For his part, Sisi stressed the unique relations binding the two countries and peoples, saying that Egypt seeks to activate various aspects of cooperation with the African country.

Egypt

D-Day Beckons for Ahly, Wydad

It's D-day for the continent's premier club competition as the Total CAF Champions League 2017 reaches its climax on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.