Former Cabinet minister in the President Moi administration and ex-South Imenti MP Kabeere M'Mbijiwe is dead.

Mr M'Mbijiwe died of throat cancer at St Theresa's Kiirua Mission Hospital in Meru on Wednesday afternoon.

PETITION

The politician, who served as MP for Meru Central and South Imenti constituencies between 1979 and 1992, passed on aged 91.

He was first elected in 1974 as MP for Meru Central Constituency but he lost his seat through an election petition.

The deceased was succeeded by the first woman MP in Meru Anarita Karimi Njeru, who also lost her seat after being sentenced to a two-year jail term for misappropriating funds of a school that she headed, paving way for re-election of Mr M'Mbijiwe in 1979.

In the Moi administration, the late M'Mbijiwe served as minister for agriculture, health and energy.

EULOGIES

Meru leaders eulogised the late minister as a revolutionary leader who initiated various development projects that put South Imenti ahead of other areas in the region.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who vanquished the powerful MP in the 1992 multiparty election, mourned the late M'Mbijiwe as a respected leader.

"He was a revered Njuri Ncheke elder and a mature leader who supported me despite having defeated him in 1992," Mr Murungi said.

"He led a mature campaign against me at the time and we respected him as a father in politics. I pass my condolences to the family and the people of Meru."

South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi said the former MP has left a legacy in South Imenti through various development and empowerment initiatives in the constituency.

IRRIGATION

"His contribution in water, agriculture, health and electricity sectors will be remembered. He tried to unite all communities and advocated for equity," Mr Murungi said.

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya said Mr M'Mbijiwe helped transform the agricultural sector as minister between 1980 and 1982.

"He initiated the irrigation projects in dry parts of South Imenti that transformed the area into a food basket for the nation. Meru has lost a resourceful leader," Mr Munya said.

Njuri Ncheke secretary-general Josphat Murangiri said the council has lost a wise elder who helped address challenges facing the Ameru.