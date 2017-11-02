A Malawian court has found three suspects guilty of illegally exhuming the body of a 16-year-old girl living with albinism - for traditional rituals, says a report.

According to Nyasa Times, Thomas Ndini, 36, Enock Banda, 26, and Jonas Ogara, 32, were charged with unlawfully exhuming Chosadziwa Kaunda's corpse - contrary to Sections 131 (b) and 404 of Malawi's penal code.

The trio was expected to be sentenced on November 17 after both the prosecution and defence presented their closing arguments.

Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba heard that between April and May this year, the three suspects exhumed the body of Chosadziwa who died of natural causes in 2016.

The young girl's remains were yet to be recovered.

Graves of people living with albinism were often tempered with in Malawi.

Early this year, police arrested a man in Lilongwe after he was found with bones of a person with albinism.

Police said at the time that the recovered bones were those of Spiriano Felix, who died on April 20, 2016 and had been buried in Mchinji.

News24