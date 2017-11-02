2 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Malawi: Three Men Found Guilty of Exhuming Body of Albino Girl,16, for Witchcraft Rituals

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Malawian court has found three suspects guilty of illegally exhuming the body of a 16-year-old girl living with albinism - for traditional rituals, says a report.

According to Nyasa Times, Thomas Ndini, 36, Enock Banda, 26, and Jonas Ogara, 32, were charged with unlawfully exhuming Chosadziwa Kaunda's corpse - contrary to Sections 131 (b) and 404 of Malawi's penal code.

The trio was expected to be sentenced on November 17 after both the prosecution and defence presented their closing arguments.

Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba heard that between April and May this year, the three suspects exhumed the body of Chosadziwa who died of natural causes in 2016.

The young girl's remains were yet to be recovered.

Graves of people living with albinism were often tempered with in Malawi.

Early this year, police arrested a man in Lilongwe after he was found with bones of a person with albinism.

Police said at the time that the recovered bones were those of Spiriano Felix, who died on April 20, 2016 and had been buried in Mchinji.

News24

Malawi

World Bank Hails Reforms in Business Environment

Malawi has been ranked 110th on the ease of doing business index, up from 133, World Bank Doing Business 2018 Report has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.