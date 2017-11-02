2 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 2 KQ Crew Held Over 'Narcotics' at JKIA in Nairobi

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Joseph Muraya/Daily Nation
One of the crewmen with his illicit luggage on parade.
By Stella Cherono

Two Kenya Airways Cabin crew have been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, with substances suspected to be narcotics.

The two male employees, according to Head of Anti- Narcotic Police Unit Hamisi Masa, were arrested early Thursday morning, as they were about to board a flight to Cotonou, Benin.

"They are being held at the Airport Police Station as the verification of the substance is ongoing," Mr Masa said.

The two suspects were arrested as they were about to board the KQ 542, which left for the west African State at 8am.

KQ in a statement said that the airline is aware of the incident and is working in tandem with the relevant authorities to get to the bottom of the matter.

"Kenya Airways adheres to all regulations and laws of Kenya and the countries it operates in. In addition, all members of crew are trained on these regulations and laws and are expected to adhere to them at all times," the national carrier said.

Kenya

Police Disputes Tally of People Killed at Poll

Kenya's Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet has refuted claims by a human rights group that more than 30 people… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.