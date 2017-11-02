Kenya: 2 KQ Crew Held Over 'Narcotics' at JKIA in Nairobi

Photo: Joseph Muraya/Daily Nation

One of the crewmen with his illicit luggage on parade.

Two Kenya Airways Cabin crew have been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, with substances suspected to be narcotics.

The two male employees, according to Head of Anti- Narcotic Police Unit Hamisi Masa, were arrested early Thursday morning, as they were about to board a flight to Cotonou, Benin.

"They are being held at the Airport Police Station as the verification of the substance is ongoing," Mr Masa said.

The two suspects were arrested as they were about to board the KQ 542, which left for the west African State at 8am.

KQ in a statement said that the airline is aware of the incident and is working in tandem with the relevant authorities to get to the bottom of the matter.

"Kenya Airways adheres to all regulations and laws of Kenya and the countries it operates in. In addition, all members of crew are trained on these regulations and laws and are expected to adhere to them at all times," the national carrier said.