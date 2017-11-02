2 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Zambia: Harambee Stars V Zambia Match Called Off

By David Kwalimwa

Kenya will not play Zambia in an international friendly on November 14 as earlier planned.

This is after Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthomi confirmed on Thursday the match had been called off owing to logistical issues.

"It's unfortunate that Zambia will not honour the friendly due to what we have understood to be logistical issues around the team's travel," said Muthomi in a statement, without elaborating.

At face value however, it seems possible the 'Chipolopolo' would have been in a position to play Cameroon in the dead-rubber 2018 World Cup qualification match at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on November 11, and thereafter board a two-and a half hour flight to Nairobi, coupled with another hour-long road trip to the match venue in Machakos County in time for the encounter against Harambee Stars 72 hours later.

But this, now, won't happen, a development that leaves the Kenyan federation "looking for an alternative."

FKF opted to have the national team play Zambia after another pre-arranged game against Rwanda failed to materialise owing to the fact that the Amavubi Stars have an African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier to honour.

The news of Zambia's cancellation comes a day after Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi had named a provisional squad of 28-local based players for this assignment.

