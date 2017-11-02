Nigeria: Davies-Okundaye - the Textile Queen From Yoruba

Traditionally, vocations were learnt in the family and skills passed down generations. This is how Nigerian textile artist, Nike Davis-Okundaye, born into a poor family, exploited her cloth-painting skills to become an internationally celebrated creator.

Davis-Okundaye never attended secondary school or had formal art training but has given talks on art at Harvard and other top institutions.

Two of her of artworks have been featured permanently at the prestigious Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC since 2012. One of her proudest achievements is a national award of merit by the Italian government in 2006.

Davis-Okundaye was in Nairobi recently on the invitation of the Alliance Francaise to attend the Nigerian Arts Festival - going on till end of November - which was also intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Alan Donovan's work with African Heritage. The latter was a big platform for African artists from East and West Africa.

Davis-Okundaye works are among those featured at the Nigerian Arts Festival in Nairobi.

Born in 1951 in Ogidi-Ijumu village in central Nigeria, Davis-Okundaye's mother died when she was only six years old and her grandmother a year later, so she was taken in by her great-grandmother.

School drop out

Lack of money for school fees forced her to drop out of school in primary six. Her youth was spent working in the family homestead and doing odd jobs to make money.

Davis-Okundaye's great-grandmother was a renowned weaver of "adire," an indigo-coloured fabric that is traditionally worn by Yoruba women of southwestern Nigeria.

"Adire" means tie-and-dye. She learned how to harvest the indigo plants and make the dye, the dyeing techniques, hand-painting and embroidery. Decorative patterns are made on the Adirecloth using feathers or palm-fronds dipped into cassava starch and the blue-black dye.

Davis-Okundaye is today famous for her stylish handpainted textiles, "needle batiks" and watercolour paintings where she inserts adire-based patterns.

"I love adire-making. It talks to me and I walk in spirit with it," she said. A committed Catholic, Davis-Okundaye nevertheless reveres her cultural beliefs. When creating new artwork, she seeks inspiration from Osun, the river goddess of the Yoruba people.

Indigo is considered the traditional colour of love by the Yoruba. Adire patterns are rich with cultural symbolism. "I use my art to document the history and communication of my people," she explained.

The gecko pattern refers to the behaviour of a gecko, which always finds space on a wall, just like love does in the human spirit. "No matter how hardened our hearts are, love will always find space in them ," she said.

In 1968, Davis-Okundaye set up her first studio in her bedroom, experimenting with fabrics and art while teaching herself English to communicate with expatriate buyers.

She expanded her artistic horizon when she married the famous Nigerian artist from Osigbo, Twins Seven Seven. Despite her husband's fame, Davis-Okundaye's art blossomed and she later became an independent artist when she divorced.

Her other passion

Davis-Okundaye could have chosen to enjoy her international celebrity status in private, but she is passionate about developing new talent and empowering disadvantaged women.

It was concern for young unemployed women living on the streets that inspired Davis-Okundaye to establish the Nike Centre for Art and Culture in Osogbo in 1983.

Over the years, hundreds of young Nigerian women have been trafficked to Italy where they end up as sex workers.

The government of Italy reached out to Davis-Okundaye to help address the problem. She brought her art and textiles skills to the women, and the programme saw many of the women leave the streets to work in the art cottage industry.

Together, with art centres in Abuja and Ogidi, she gives free training in visual and performing arts to young people; over 3,000 youth have been trained to date.

The Nike Cultural Art Centre in Lagos is one of the top galleries of Nigeria.

As an entrepreneur, Davis-Okundaye encourages artists to plan ahead and to embrace smart business practices that can enable them to earn a living solely from art as she does.

For artists who prefer to sell their works through an agent, she advises, "That doesn't prevent you from marketing your works to get buyers' feedback and study their reaction. This input can guide you to do better art."

Restoring cultural art underscores Davis-Okundaye's work, particularly as traditional methods are disappearing in Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa.

She is also critical of the way the West categorises Africa art into traditional, contemporary and modern, "making one less relevant than the other. But Western art is protected from such divisive descriptions."

She insists that Africans bear the responsibility of safeguarding their creations. "Our art represents us in our absence. If we do not promote and guard it jealously, the world will form its own misinformed opinion," she said.