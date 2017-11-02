2 November 2017

Kenya: Wajir Pupil Caught Cheating in KCPE Exam

By Bruhan Makong

A KCPE candidate was caught cheating on the Kiswahili exam paper on Wednesday afternoon at Catholic Primary School in Wajir County.

The candidate was caught with a phone, receiving messages.

Wajir County Commander Stephen Ng'etich confirmed the incident, saying the invigilator at the centre found the 15-year-old candidate with the mobile phone and she confiscated it.

He added that moments later, supervisor Mursa Noor, who was not in the class at the time of the mobile phone incident, entered the exam room with a piece of paper that had written answers and handed it to a different candidate.

It is reported that this angered the invigilator who then grabbed the paper, resulting in a heated argument.

Mr Ng'etich added that the school administration took control of the situation until evening when they reported the matter to the police.

The commander said that all the parties involved recorded statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and a probe has been launched.

This is the first cheating incident to be reported in Wajir County since the KCPE exam began on Monday.

Wajir County was on the spot last year when Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said that all the 21 cases of exam malpractice happened in one school - Griftu Primary School - where teachers were caught texting exam answers to the candidates.

Eleven mobile phones were recovered at the school.

