Kenya: Appeals Court Defends Decision on IEBC

The Court Of Appeal has dismissed some lawyers' claims that it did not sit on October 25 to suspend a High Court decision declaring appointment of IEBC returning officers illegal.

Court of Appeal Registrar Moses Serem on Thursday said the appeal was heard and determined by a three judge-bench.

He said the appeal was filed at 4pm on October 25 and the file was taken to the President of the appellate court Kihara Kariuki.

Judge Kariuki, Mr Sereme said, certified it urgent and set up a bench of three judges-- Erastus Githinji, Martha Koome and Fatuma Sichale-- to hear the matter.

The three judges heard the application by Emmanuel Wetangula for IEBC and suspended Justice Odunga's judgement, he said.

The registrar said anyone doubting his account can verify the details at the court's registry.

More follows.