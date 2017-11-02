Namibia: Hockey Growing Rapidly

Namibian hockey has grown rapidly over the past few years and this year close to 1 000 children from 11 schools in Windhoek participated in its schools development league.

At the Namibia Hockey Union's (NHU) prize giving ceremony on Tuesday evening, Jacquiline Pack of the main sponsor Bank Windhoek said they were proud to be associated with the NHU.

"We are privileged to have contributed towards the Bank Windhoek Hockey Developmental League, which aims to improve hockey in Namibia by educating and grooming talented hockey players from a young age," she said.

"In total, 361 matches were played and 968 players were registered, which represents an increase of 35 percent over the past two years. This is a remarkable achievement which has enabled access to hockey at grassroots level," she said.

The president of the NHU, Marc Nel said they were proud of their achievements but needed to push further with their developmental efforts.

"Hockey is growing here in Windhoek, while we are also involved in six other regions but we need to take it to all the regions of Namibia," he said.

"It's a massive task ahead of us but hopefully the players can help and give something back to the community when they retire," he added.

Nel also called on individual hockey clubs to initiate their own developmental efforts, saying he hoped that a Namibian team could compete in the African Club Championships in the near future.

He also thanked all the umpires and officials who kept the leagues running smoothly and congratulated all the winning teams.

Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) won the Men's Premier League, with Dylan Finch of WOB winning the top goal scorer award, while Unam won the Women's Premier League, with their captain Maggie Mengo winning the top goal scorer award.

Masters Hockey Club won the Women's Reserve League with Azaylee Philander of Saints winning the top goal scorer award, while WOB won the Men's Reserve League, with Ruan Oosthuizen winning the top goal scorer award.

At the same occasion the national u18 and u16 boys teams were awarded their national colours for a schools hockey test series against Zimbabwe which will be held in Windhoek from 30 November to 3 December.

The teams are as follows:

Namibia u18:

Willie Serfontein, Michael Zapke, Dakota Hansen, Nico Jacobs, Petrus Theron, Cody van der Merwe, Damien Schutz, Liam Hermanus, Ivan Semedo, Percy Barthram, Matthew Peens, Kaizemi Kandjii, Saschen Jaanda, Aaron Shivute, Max Mbeeli, Liam Janse van Rensburg.

Namibia u16:

Richter van Rooyen, Nico Neethling, Delron Handura, Owen Hattingh, David Britz, Henko Rieckert, Fagan Hansen, Barend Loftie Eaton, Tiaan Grobler, Giovani Suardi, Henning Kruger, Johan Serfontein, Divan van Rensburg, Kevin Kapuire, Mark Olles and Craig McNally.