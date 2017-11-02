Kwese, the exclusive broadcast partner of the NBA in sub-Saharan Africa, is kicking off the new season with its 100 reasons campaign.

Why? Because there are 100 and more reasons to love the NBA and only one place to find it, Kwesé Sports available for TV and mobile.

The 2017-18 NBA season has gotten off to an explosive start with great performances from African players, in particular, Nigerian-Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who has already started setting records.

The NBA in partnership with Kwesé Sports have launched #NBASundays, which will see games broadcast between 9pm to 12am every Sunday on Kwesé Sports. This is great for fans who usually stay up late to catch live games.

The NBA is exclusive to Kwesé and fans will need to purchase a Kwesé TV satellite dish and decoder to make sure they do not miss any of the action. This is available at Kwesé branded dealers and online via the Kwesé e-store.

In addition to bringing fans the NBA live, Kwesé is giving one super fan the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip with a partner to the All-Star Weekend 2018 in Los Angeles, California. This once in a lifetime experience is only open to Kwesé TV subscribers.

NBA All-Star 2018, taking place from 16-18 February 2018, is every basketball fan's dream. It is a fun-filled, action packed weekend consisting of a variety of basketball events including the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, exhibitions, and performances culminating in the NBA All-Star Game held on the Sunday night. Kwesé is giving one die-hard fan exclusive access to this one of a kind experience.

All you have to do is tell us why you love the NBA, and be an active subscriber with a valid monthly subscription. Each active decoder receives one entry into the competition. In addition to the main prize, there is also one NBA hamper up for grabs - to stand a chance to win simply join the conversation on social media: like, share or post your one reason for loving the NBA, tag @kwesésports and hashtag

#KweseNBA #PickMeKwese and you're good to go.

The competition is open to subscribers in Kwesé territories including Botswana, Ghana,

Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Swaziland, Uganda and Zambia.

The competition closes at midnight on 30 November 2017. The winner will be selected in a random draw and announced live on NBA Live Games on Sunday 10 December 2017.