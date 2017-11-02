2 November 2017

Malawi: Lilongwe to Host 'Airtel Golf Championship' This Weekend

By Elijah Phimbi

One of Malawi's leading mobile telecommunication company Airtel Malawi Limited has confirmed that all is set for the final leg of its annual Golf Tournaments.

According to the Company's Enterprise Business Director Rachel Mijiga, the competition will commence on Friday 5th November 2017at around 11:00 in the morning at the Lilongwe Golf Club and will end on Sunday the 7th of November 2017.

She further revealed that about 150 golfers had already registered as of Wednesday 1st November 2017.

Mijiga also revealed that the tournament is open to all golfers from all the golf clubs across the country.

The golfers will compete in Divisions A and B as well as categories for females under the age of 18.

"Golfers will play according to their handicapand and the top 3 finalists from each handicap division will be awarded various golf regalia and miniature trophies" said Mijiga.

She said the tournament will be used as a platform to interact with their corporate clientele and also to recognise and appreciate the talent that is there in the sport of golf.

Airtel has been hosting a number of golf tournaments in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota, Blantyre and other places since March this year.

