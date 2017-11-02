2 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Four Arrested Over Corrupt Practices in Lilongwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, November, 02, 2017: Police in Lilongwe have arrested three police officers and one civilian suspected of having been involved in corrupt practice.

According to Central Region Police Public Relations, Officer Superintendent Nolliettie Chihana, the suspects are identified as Number 2176 Sergeant Evelyn Mzembe, Number 2007 Constable

Thokozani Combest, and Number 36621 Constable Merceline Romani all from Kanengo Police Station.

The civilian suspect has been identified as Tipilile Chamba Nkhoma aged 41 of Chakomba Village in Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.

Chihana told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the four were arrested in connection with the clip which has recently gone viral on the social media which was captured by unknown people at National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) showing three police officers engaging in corruption with a civilian person at Kanengo Industrial Site where they were deployed on private duties.

"The three officers were captured receiving money from a business man while they were on duty around Kanengo Industrial Area" said Chihana.

Meanwhile, she has said the suspects are being investigated over charges bordering on corruption which is under Section 396 of Penal Code.

Malawi

Men Found Guilty of Exhuming Body of Girl With Albinism

A Malawian court has found three suspects guilty of illegally exhuming the body of a 16-year-old girl living with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.