Malawi: Four Arrested Over Corrupt Practices in Lilongwe

Lilongwe, November, 02, 2017: Police in Lilongwe have arrested three police officers and one civilian suspected of having been involved in corrupt practice.

According to Central Region Police Public Relations, Officer Superintendent Nolliettie Chihana, the suspects are identified as Number 2176 Sergeant Evelyn Mzembe, Number 2007 Constable

Thokozani Combest, and Number 36621 Constable Merceline Romani all from Kanengo Police Station.

The civilian suspect has been identified as Tipilile Chamba Nkhoma aged 41 of Chakomba Village in Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.

Chihana told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the four were arrested in connection with the clip which has recently gone viral on the social media which was captured by unknown people at National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) showing three police officers engaging in corruption with a civilian person at Kanengo Industrial Site where they were deployed on private duties.

"The three officers were captured receiving money from a business man while they were on duty around Kanengo Industrial Area" said Chihana.

Meanwhile, she has said the suspects are being investigated over charges bordering on corruption which is under Section 396 of Penal Code.