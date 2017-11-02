2 November 2017

Malawi: Wanderers Players Boycott Training, Captain Mlimbika Resigns

By Osman Faiti

Be Forward Wanderers players are boycotting training demanding full payment of their outstanding game bonuses of one game after a double bonus hike to K60 000.

Recently, the Nomads players also staged a similar boycott to push for payment of their dues.

One of the senior players said the club owes them bonuses for five games.

"They promised to give us our outstanding dues for five games but they only gave us for three games," said the player.

The players demand to get our dues "in full," saying they will not resume training.

Meanwhile, team captain Francis Mlimbika has resigned following the boycott.

Mlimbika tendered his resignation to coach Yasin Osman and his backroom staff.

Team manager Steve Madeira confirmed Mlimbika resignation and that the team failed top train.

The development is likely to affected thr title chase for the Nomads

However, the club's chairperson Gift Mkandawire and general secretary Mike Butao assure that the matter will be addressed.

