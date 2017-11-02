Malawi: Nsanje Budding Musician Needs Support

Nsanje — Nsanje is one of the districts in the country where the youth are endowed with "hidden" talents but the talents are not nurtured and put into practical use, Malawi News Agency can reveal.

Youth in the district have all what it takes for them realize their full potential but there is no one to help them expose their "hidden" talents whether in the genre of music, poetry or indeed film making.

Because of that, they find themselves having the talents suppressed forcing them abandon the same and explore something else to make ends meet.

But Wisted Bingala, 28, from Chimombo village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) feels abandoning ones' talents and looking for something else is suicidal as it is not easy for someone to make a breakthrough in society.

Bingala, a budding musician, who started composing songs in early 2006 during his school days said he has now come of age and wanted to venture into serious music.

"I started composing songs in early 2006 when I was very young. I was just doing it for fun. But in February friends encouraged me to record the songs," he said, a holder of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

He has recorded four songs namely; Ukhondo, Tiwasamale, Tewera Yesu and Alakwanji Anawa.

Bingala said the songs are enjoying airplay of the two established community radios in the district.

He said the songs tackles a number of issues ranging from early marriages, sanitation and hygiene and school dropout saying these are the social problems rampant in his home area.

"Currently I just move around in trading centres sensitizing communities with the songs which I play using my locally made guitar," the musician added.

He said he was delighted to note that through his music, some parents have taken heed of the message and started sending back to school their children particularly girls who dropped out of school for no good reasons.

Bingala said he is going through tough times to promote his songs due to financial constraints since he depends on small scale farming to make ends meet.

He said, "But I am ready to partner with someone to make the project big. Without financial support, it's difficult for one to breakthrough let alone nurtures their skills."