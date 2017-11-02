THE National Assembly had to prematurely adjourn yesterday after some unruly Members of Parliament disrupted the smooth flow of business in the august House during debate on their welfare. Chaos reigned supreme in the chamber as MPs demanded to know when their sitting allowances and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will be disbursed. They also demanded to know who the leader of Government business in the House was, especially following the appointment of Retired Major-General Happyton Bonyongwe as the new Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Things eventually came to a head when Norton Member of Parliament Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) and Harare South legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe (Zanu-PF) almost came to blows after they traded accusations. The two were eventually ejected from the chamber by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Mabel Chinomona.

The atmosphere remained tense, resulting in Minister Bonyongwe moving a motion to adjourn the House. The altercation between the two MPs stemmed from Cde Mashayamombe's suggestion to give the Executive time to look into their grievances, particularly on their conditions of service.

"I think the Government has heard our concerns," he said. "Let us proceed with business of the day while we allow them (time) to look into our issue." Cde Mashayamombe was jeered by fellow legislators, especially those from MDC-T, for his suggestion. Mr Mliswa then rose and accused Cde Mashayamombe of being a land baron.

As the accusations between the two MPs escalated, they violently gestured at each other, with Cde Mashayamombe at one point banging the table in front of Cde Mliswa. Cde Mashayamombe could not relent despite appeals by Zanu-PF chief whip Cde Lovemore Matuke and Mutare Central MP Cde Esau Mupfumi for him to calm down.

The belligerents were later ejected from the House. Earlier on, Mr Mliswa led several legislators in demanding answers on when they would be paid their outstanding sitting allowances amounting to $15 million, including their CDFs.

MPs became increasingly agitated after Cde Chinomona and Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko seemingly gave contradictory answers on who the leader of Government business in the House was. This followed a request from backbenchers for clarification. Cde Chinomona noted that Vice President Mnangagwa would continue as the Leader of the House while the House waited for guidance from the appointing authority.

But VP Mphoko rose to say the leader of Government business was Minister Bonyongwe. "Madam Speaker, the letter which is supposed to deal with that issue is coming soonest," said VP Mphoko, as he continued pointing at Minister Bonyongwe. Attempts to rekindle the debate was blocked by Cde Chinomona.

MPs continued to press for an answer pertaining to their welfare, and this time they directed their questions to Minister Bonyongwe. Since the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister could not give a time frame within which the MPs grievances would be addressed, this attracted a barrage of questions from backbenchers from across the political divide.

"My ministry is seized with that issue," said Minister Bonyongwe. "I request that I get sufficient time to look into it." On Tuesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda told MPs that Government had set aside $5 million from which MPs will access the CDF. He also indicated that legislators will get residential stands in areas of their choice.

The MPs complained that the letter written by Adv Mudenda to individual MPs on Tuesday was not consistent with his announcement as it appeared to imply that negotiations with relevant Government arms were still underway for both the residential stands and the CDF.