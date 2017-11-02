Malawi: Two People Arrested in Nsanje for Peddling Blood Sucking Rumors

Nsanje — Police in Nsanje have arrested two people for suspecting them to have been spreading rumours on blood sucking in the district, Malawi News Agency has established.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Agnes Zalakoma while confirming the arrests, identified the two suspects as Madalitso Hamuza, 23 and Ali Simbi, 25, both coming from Ndenguma Village in the area of Senior Chief Malemia.

She said the two were arrested on Tuesday following allegations they leveled against a man who was talking to a friend on a mobile phone that he is a blood sucking vampire.

"Yes, I can indeed confirm the arrest of two more suspects over the alleged blood sucking rumours that have been rife in the district. The two suspects had to instruct a police officer who was nearby to arrest the man who was on the phone claiming that he is one of the blood sucking vampires," Zalakoma said.

"The police officer did not hesitate but to apprehend them on the basis that there are orders from the authorities that anyone who is spreading such rumours should face the long arm of the law," she added.

The police publicist pointed out that the two suspects would answer to charges of circulating false news likely to cause fear and alarm to the public.

Zalakoma observed that the recent arrest brings the number of suspects to have committed such an offence to eight.

"As the police we are concerned with the fear that people have due to continued circulation of blood sucking rumours. It is particularly unfortunate that some individuals are still spreading such rumours yet there is no scientific evidence to substantiate blood sucking," she lamented.

The PRO has assured people in the district that the police have intensified security through patrols to ensure safety, noting that the police would arrest anyone who would defy the order.