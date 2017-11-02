2 November 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa/Burundi: Basetsana in Practice Games Ahead of Burundi Clash

The Basetsana South African Under-20 women's team are finalising their preparations for their away-game FIFA World Cup qualifier against Burundi on Saturday.

The South Africans are hoping to book their place in next year's showpiece in France set to take place between 5-24 August.

Basetsana have been on cruise control since their beginning of their campaign, thrashing Swaziland 5-0 in a friendly match and easily brushing aside Namibia 9-0 on aggregate in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Their next task against Burundi will be even tougher with the East Africans hoping to also make their first World Cup appearance.

In a bid to increase the intensity of their preparations, Basetsana took on The Transnet School of Excellence on Wednesday in a series of matches that put the girls to the test.

'Today was a productive day for us,' said Basetsana coach, Maud Khumalo. 'Playing against the School of Excellence really tested our players and I'm satisfied with their performance.

'We have also identified a couple of shortfalls which I'm confident we rectify by Saturday.

Basetsana will be hoping to get a positive result away at the Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium before hosting the East Africans two weeks later.

