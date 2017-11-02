DTA secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe says the party would welcome any political opposition willing to form a coalition with them.

He said this at a media event on Tuesday when he announced that the party will hold its extraordinary congress on Saturday to rebrand in order to attract more support.

The political terrain in the country was already fragmented "in the country of 2,3 million people" due to a number of political parties in existence.

"What we want to do and what we have done all the time, and that can be proven that the DTA has called on all political parties to stand together and fight as one formidable force to fight the ruling party, and to bring balance in our democracy," Ngaringombe stated. There are sixteen registered political parties with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN). Some of these were formed before independence, while the majority were formed after independence.

Most of the opposition parties in the country were either formed from a tribal background, and mostly represent only the interests of those groups. Swanu president Tangeni Iijambo yesterday said the idea to merge with the DTA was not practical because they have a different political ideology.

Iijambo said the coalition idea had already been tried before, and had failed because political leaders did not reach a conclusion due to their differences.

"This is not something that you can just invite people to say you come join, and we follow. Some of the parties were formed to counter the revolution, and these are facts that are known in the country," he said, adding that if they are to merge, the DTA must first change their ideology.

"We will have to sit and talk, and agree to disagree. And I have to consult with the structures of the party first before I take a decision," Iijambo noted.

Nudo's secretary general, Meundju Jahanika, said the idea to form a coalition with the DTA will only happen if other political parties "get serious about politics in the country".

"I don't think the parties are serious. They just talk, but when it comes to reaching a conclusion, nothing is done," he said.

Jahanika added that one challenge which may block a potential merger would be the lust for power because most opposition leaders were not willing to be led by others.

"The issue of who is going to be the leader of the coalition is the main issue. Unless they sort out that issue and unless they become serious and say 'let us forget the leadership issue' and come up with a policy to challenge the ruling party, I don't think it will be a success," he said, adding that his party would only join a merger if other parties are serious.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah said the main obstacle to the proposed coalition was the difference in ideologies between the opposition parties.

"Parties should not form a coalition because they want to obtain more numbers or more positions in the National Assembly. They must not form a coalition only because they want to outperform Swapo, or get votes. The coalition should be guided by ideologies," he noted.

Kamwanyah added that the question of who would lead the coalition would also be a challenge, saying most party heads would not want to be led by others.