Kenya: Court Defers Plea for Po Accused of Mixing Up Results in Kandara

A presiding officer charged with unlawfully awarding President Uhuru Kenyatta's votes to Independent Presidential candidate Japheth Kaluyu at Kiiri Primary School polling station in Kandara constituency during the repeat presidential election will not take plea for a period of one month.

This was after a Murang'a court accepted the prosecution's request that John Kiguru's plea be deferred for a month to allow investigations against Kandara MP Alice Wahome to be completed.

"I have instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions that the plea be deferred for a month to ensure that parallel investigation against the MP Alice Wahome to be completed since I have been directed that both files be placed before me," Solomon Njeru, the prosecutor, told the court.

PROBE

Mr Njeru notified the court that he was handling both the MP's file and that of Mr Kiguru and that he needed one month to conclude investigations of the conduct of the MP who is accused of harassing Kandara Constituency Returning Officer Martin Malonza.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Antony Mwichigi, Mr Kiguru did not object the prosecution's request but applied to be released on free bond promising to avail in court when needed.

"I have been complying with IEBC and the police every time they need me in regard with the matter and I will avail at the court every time you need me," said the presiding officer noting that he is a casual labourer and if detained there would be a vacuum at his family since he is the bread winner.

He was released on free bond with one similar surety of Sh 500000.

He will take plea on December 5.

The case has been filed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission through Kandara Constituency Returning Officer.