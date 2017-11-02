South Africa: Coenie Scoops Prestigious Sharks Award

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen was named the Sharks' Player of the Year at the union's annual awards ceremony on Wednesday night.

"His work-rate around the field, impressive scrumming and all-round enthusiasm makes him not only a vital member of the team, but also a well-liked and highly-respected one," the Sharks posted on their official website .

The Super Rugby Player of the Season Award went centre Lukhanyo Am .

"He was an outstanding campaigner all season and contributed enormously in every game he played," the Sharks said of Am.

Am also won the Fans' Player of the Year award.

The Players' Player of the Year Award went to loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez , while the

Currie Cup Player of the Season was captain Ruan Botha .

Categories and winners:

Sharks under-19 Player of the season: Jacques Ackermann

Sharks under-21 Player of the season: Courtney Winnaar

Sharks XV Player of the season: Hyron Andrews

Sharks Super Rugby Player of the season: Lukhanyo Am

Sharks Currie Cup Player of the season: Ruan Botha

Ambassador Award: Michael Claassens

Breakthrough Performer of the Year: Sbusiso Nkosi

Fans' Player of the Year: Lukhanyo Am

Players' Player of the Year: Jean-Luc du Preez

Player of the Year: Coenie Oosthuizen

Source: Sport24