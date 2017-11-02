2 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: First Online Wedding Directory Gains Ground

By Lydia Kalonde

Blantyre — Newly launched online Wedding Directory, The Vow is already gaining ground on the social media just some months after being launched.

The Online Directory was launched in February 2017 by a Malawian couple Edward and Prudence Governor with the aim of providing advertising and listings for wedding vendors and as an information hub on matters regarding weddings.

Co-partner of the company, Prudence Governor told Malawi News Agency Wednesday in Blantyre that there has been great progress with overwhelming response from the public on the new idea of the online wedding directory.

"As you can see, this is a new thing, but people are now getting used, the response has been good and encouraging. We now have a great social media following with our daily unique hits to the website reaching close to 2,000 and the number of paying clients is growing each passing day," she explained.

Governor viewed that, "The number of daily hits to the website gives evidence that people are following it. It's an exciting development. Most people we interact with are interested in hearing more about it and visiting the website since it is the only Malawian website dedicated to weddings -an industry everyone is familiar with. The corporate world has not been spared. We have been in touch with a good number of them from different sectors and discussed how they can be part of the action," she said

According to the Co-partner, although the idea is gaining ground, it is both overwhelming and encouraging; hence it needs dedication and a lot of hard work.

She disclosed that The Vow has several advertising and listing packages, all a client has to do is choose that which best suites their budget.

Governor added that the basic listing package is currently free and she thereby encouraged wedding vendors to utilize the opportunity to list their products, in so doing giving their business a good and reliable platform.

She decried the constant and long black outs and high cost of internet affect that is currently affecting their execution of work as they have to always be on line.

The Owner pointed out that, "We know there are times where people do not understand what we are doing. We are working on ways of making them aware and get them to appreciate what we do."

