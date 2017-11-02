South Africa: Man Gets Two Life Sentences for KZN Farm Killings

The Madadeni High Court in KwaZulu-Natal has sentenced a 38-year-old man to two life terms in prison for the murder of two men on a farm in Swart Umfolozi.

Thulani Hloniphani Sibiya was also sentenced to an additional 40 years in jail for attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, police said on Thursday.

The sentences were imposed just days after the "Black Monday" campaign was held to protest against attacks on farms.

Sibiya pleaded guilty to the charges, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The charges stemmed from an attack on the Van Rooyen family on a farm in Swart Umfolozi on April 19, last year.

Ronnie Lombard, 62, and William van Rooyen were killed, while two family members sustained serious gunshot wounds.

"The Van Rooyens were attacked by a group of heavily armed males, who fired multiple gunshots at the family and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash," Gwala said.

A case was opened at Gluckstadt police station and the docket was transferred to the Provincial Task Team for investigation.

"Police investigation led to the arrest of seven suspects, who were charged, taken to court and kept in custody. Sibiya pleaded guilty on all the charges and he was sentenced to life imprisonment for each murder, 15 years for two counts of attempted murder, 15 years for armed robbery and 10 years for kidnapping," she said.

Gwala added that the remaining six accused would be tried next year.

"Their trial is set to resume in mid-April to mid-May 2018," she said.

The remaining accused are to remain in custody.

Source: News24