Kenyan Students Start Training As Part of Huawei's Efforts On Capacity Building

9 students from Kenya currently in China under the Seeds for the Future platform to proceed to the Huawei University in Shenzhen to receive training in cutting edge technology on 5G, LTE, and cloud computing whilst visiting the state of the art Huawei labs.

The training will be done alongside their peers from Singapore and South Africa. The Seeds for the future program is currently running in 22 countries across Africa with the aim to expand to more countries.

Speaking on behalf of the Kenyan Ambassador to China following an opening ceremony that was officiated by the officer in charge of education at the Embassy of the republic of Kenya in China, Mr. Reuben Augut, commended Huawei for taking practical steps in capacity development for Kenyans students. He also commended China on being in the lead in terms of ICT and development and urged the students to export and implement the skills learned back to Kenya.

'Seeds for the Future' is one of Huawei Technologies' flagship projects started under the 2014 MoU with the ICT authority; and is focused on providing necessary ICT skills and work experience to ICT students. This ensures that they are well equipped for the job market.

The program which was first started in Kenya in 2014, provides students with an opportunity to travel to China for two weeks for intense ICT training on top of a two-month internship in Kenya.

The 2017 MoU is focused on ICT research and innovation, sharing ICT best practices, development of ICT infrastructure and e-government services, building ICT capacity amongst government and the ecosystem, promoting digital skills for university students and promoting ICT literacy amongst the disadvantaged and unemployed.

continues to lay out its digital transformation plans for various major ministries such as health, security, education, and transport among others in a bid to help the country fulfill its vision 2030.