South Africa: IDT Appoints New Interim CEO

Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko has announced the appointment of Yvonne Mbane as the Independent Development Trust's (IDT) new interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Minister Nhleko made the announcement during his oral reply to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

As the newly appointed interim CEO, Mbane has been tasked with driving the Turn-Around Strategy to turn the fortunes of the organization for the better.

"This entails the review of the IDT's Operating Model, the organizational development exercise, remedial action on the issues raised by the Auditor-General and strengthening relations which have deteriorated with the client departments, amongst other things," said Minister Nhleko.

The Minister said the lapse in key controls such as financial and performance management prompted the Board to take the decision to part ways with the former accounting CEO Coceko Pakade.

Prior to her appointment as interim CEO, Mbane served at the IDT's Corporate Services Executive. Before she joined the IDT, Mbane was the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA) CEO for a period of close to five years. This top leadership position which afforded her to make an invaluable contribution in the health and welfare sector, and the country at large.

Mbane has extensive experience in the public sector having worked in several government departments such the Department of Human Settlements, Department of Education, Department of Justice, Department of Social Development and Department of Trade and Industry.

The IDT is an entity of the National Department of Public Works that is mandated to support all spheres of government with social infrastructure management and programme implementation.

In the past five years, the IDT supported 40 government departments including building 97 new schools and 36 new health facilities, while renovating hundreds more, creating 360 000 work opportunities in various communities through its implementation of social infrastructure programmes and the Expanded Public Works Programme.