South Africa: Symington Disciplinary Hearing Postponed After Charges Questioned

There was more drama at SARS this week after a disciplinary hearing against senior employee Vlok Symington was postponed indefinitely due to questions surrounding the legality of the charges against him.

The hearing, which started on Tuesday, was postponed after the chairperson ruled that the High Court should decide on the legality of four counts of misconduct against Symington.

The legality centred around whether or not Symington's disclosures were made to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) under the Protected Disclosures Act.

Before the hearing officially began, Symington's legal team brought an application asking for the inquiry to be dismissed or postponed until part B of Symington's application is heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in May next year.

The application also requested that the chairperson appoint a new, independent initiator to the inquiry. Symington alleged in a supplementary affidavit that the prosecutor, who was also SARS' attorney of record in his High Court application, was "hopelessly conflicted".

Symington, a senior employee in the legal department at SARS, made headlines when he was allegedly held "hostage" in a boardroom at SARS in 2016 by members of the Hawks and SARS commissioner Tom Moyane's bodyguard, Thabo Titi.

The incident took place at the height of the fraud charges laid against then-finance minister Pravin Gordhan. The men were attempting to remove a document given to Symington by mistake. It was an email sent to Moyane by SARS legal advisor David Maphakela which said he would not get involved in charging Gordhan.

In September, Symington brought an urgent application before the Pretoria High Court for an urgent interdict to stop the disciplinary inquiry against him. He said he should be protected as a whistleblower and the charges against him were unfair.

SARS argued that he was not a whistleblower and was not protected under the Protected Disclosures Act.

Judge Hans Fabricius said Symington had failed to make a case for an urgent interdict and dismissed his application.

