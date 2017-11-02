Zambia: Lungu Dates North-West

President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in North-Western Province to officially open the Patriotic Front (PF) provincial conference that will see the election of new party leaders.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said the party, through the central committee, had resolved to hold elections in all provinces starting with North-Wesrtern in all party structures from section up to district.

Mr Mwila said the party would hold its provincial conference this Friday alongside the elections and that President Lungu would officially open the two-day conference in Kabompo District.

He said this yesterday at a Press briefing in Lusaka.

"Our conference will take place on Friday at 10:00 hours and during the conference, we will elect new office-bearers for the province, we will start with nomination and voting will take place around 14:00 hours with 324 delegates in attendance," Mr Mwila said.

He said party structures' term was three years and he appealed to the party members aspiring for positions to conduct clean campaigns so that the elections would be peaceful.

Mr Mwila said the party did not do well in the previous elections in North-Western, Western and Southern provinces and the leadership thought it wise to reorganise the party by electing new people to take up the roles and responsibilities.

He said the party wanted to strategise for the coming 2021 elections in the three provinces to ensure that it scored more numbers as it would be able to analyse and plan better.

Mr Mwila said he had so far toured eight provinces and was only remaining with Southern and Luapula which he would do before the end of this month.

He said the purpose of his tours was to interact with people and familiarise with their needs and desires so that the party could perform better than in the 2016 elections.

Mr Mwila said he would compile a report of his tours that he would present to the central committee in December to chat the way forward.