Zambia: Tayali Congratulates Hichilema for Performance On BBC's Hardtalk

Opposition leader Chilufya Tayali has picked some positives in his counterpart Hakainde Hichilema's performance on the popular Hardtalk show.

Although Hichilema came under some fierce questioning from presenter Stephen Sackur, Tayali believes Hichilema managed to use the internationally respected platform to his advantage.

THIS IS WHAT I GOT FROM HH'S INTERVIEW ON BBC HARDTALK

I will stream live, on my page, the recorded BBC, Hardtalk, interview of HH at 10:00hrs, but before I do that, let me take you through some of the points I picked in the 30 minutes difficult interviews that HH has ever had.

Firstly, it was good for HH to have featured on one of the World best platforms, any of the political figures, me included, would want to appear on. I wholeheartedly congratulate him, at least he has gone thus far, even though his political fortune, locally, does not look promising.

The interview started with HH's Treason case where the interviewer put it clearly to him, in a question, that he should have given way to the Presidential motorcade on that road.

But HH responded adequately by stating that, the facts are not correct and wondered why only him and 5 others were arrested while there were many other cars on the same road at the same time.

Clearly HH was very right in his answer which is why, as an objective person, I stood by him, because that was a clear injustice and victimization.

The interviewer brought in the aspect of respect to HH by the PF Govt, due to the fact that, in spite of police raiding his house to arrest him, they released him and he, now, has the privilege of even traveling to London.

However, HH answers intelligently, that the arrest and incarceration should not just happen, to anyone, irrespective of the respect, or lack of it, the Govt may have on anyone.

Surely, HH is right, a wrong was done and the PF should not be congratulated for correcting their mistake. However, I agree with the Interviewer, that HH has been making too much fuss about the issue, making Zambia look like it is one of the waste dictatorship in the World.

In fact the interviewer reminded HH, in some way, that, in some Countries, he could still be languishing in prison but because Zambia is not so badly off, he is out.

HH could not fail to slide into his usual exaggeration when he described his solitary confinement, which I really think was not as he tries to portray it. HH says that he was put in a dark room for 8 days, without water and toilet. I really don't think it was that bad compared to what many Zambians go through in police cells.

The punchline came when HH was questioned about his commitment to reconciliation, yet he continues to insist that President Lungu is illegitimate. But HH sheepishly took cover in the law that, there is no legal requirement for him to do so.

From my point of view, this is where HH has everything mangled in unreasonableness, ungraciousness and egocentrism. It is clear that HH is not ready to reconcile with President Lungu no matter how many times he says so, even if he says it in Church.

The interviewer did get that sense from HH which is why he followed up with the question of, "Are you a democrat?" to which HH responded in affirmative, "Absolutely!".

But the interviewer spelled out the irony that if HH was a democrat, why was he part of the people risking Zambia's democracy?

HH claims that our democracy is in great danger but he does not seem to care because of his selfishness, it is all about HH and nobody else.

The interview actually puts it directly on HH that he is pursuing his selfish interests other than national interests.

The embarrassing question was about HH's 5 times losses in elections and yet keeps crying that, Zambia's democracy is defective and elections are rigged. HH had difficulties answering and you could see that the interviewer recked his nerves, it was like a technical knock-out.

HH could not be spared on the issue of violence which he keeps accusing the PF. The interviewer reminded him of the strong language of his Vice President and his own.

The interviewer told him that, he has no evidence that President wanted to kill him as he claims, because if he (Edgar) really wanted, he would have, but he is alive and he better knock-it-off.

Generally the interview was not easy but I think HH did pretty well, though some hard facts are difficult to put off, regardless of where you do the interview or who is interviewing you.

I envy HH for the platform and international exposure, but I think I am cool with our local media, because the votes are here, when I am President BBC will follow me for an interview and I will not run like Ba Edgar.

