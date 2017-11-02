Nigeria: Four Bank Robbery Suspects Arraigned

Osogbo — Four bank robbery suspects whose activities led to the death of two policemen and seven other people in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State were wednesday arraigned at the state High Court sitting in Ikirun.

The suspects are, Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubisi David Aderibigbe Oluwaseun and Ogundunmade Kayode.

They were charged for conspiracy, armed robbery and murder during an operation at a Skye Bank, Ikirun branch on February 12, 2016, in which N13.5million was carted away and First Bank on the same day where they stole N26.5million.

The police alleged that the accused, during the robbery, killed police Cpl Oyewo Sunday, Cpl Olokede Victor, Elusoji Olabode and Adeyeye Oluwafemi.

Counsel to the accused, Mrs. Oluyemisi Akintajuwa, prayed the court to hear the application for bail of the second and fourth accused, David and Kayode.

She informed the court that Kayode has a mental challenge, praying the court to release him on bail for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the prosecution team from the Ministry of Justice led by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Ajibola Bashiru, informed the court that counsel to the first and third accused have not been coming to court, hence the delay in the hearing of the matter.

The presiding judge, Justice Jide Falola, adjourned the matter November 2, 2017, for ruling on the bail application and hearing of the matter.