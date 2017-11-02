Justice Minister Given Lubinda has implored the newly-appointed Legal Aid board members to ensure easy access to legal services in criminal and civil cases to people that cannot afford to hire private legal practitioners.

Mr Lubinda said the Government was certain that the newly-appointed board members would perform their duties as required by law and would steer the Legal Aid Board in the right direction and help in the realistation of the vision for the legal aid board.

He said the board members were to serve the people of Zambia in the provision of legal aid services by ensuring that they exercise diligent oversight in the discharge of the mandate to ensure access to justice for all.

Mr Lubinda said the new board had specific roles and duties aimed at ensuring that the functions of the legal aid board were performed effectively and efficiently in the provision of legal aid and implementation of Government policies on legal aid in the country.

"The role of the board is to ensure implementation of the pronouncement by President Edgar Lungu of "Moving towards a prosperous smart Zambia in peace and tranquility without leaving anyone behind"in the dispensation of justice as contained in the 7th national development plan," Mr Lubinda said.

He said this yesterday when he availed the new board of the legal aid that would be headed by Mandy Manda who is also national legal aid clinic for women chairperson while Anderson Ngulube as board Secretary.

Other members are Pamela Mumbi, Chikumbe Chibamba who is also senior chief Shakumbila of Namgoma, Edmond Mwakalombe, Tukuza Mulenga, Percy Musonda, Thandiwe Oteng, Alfonso Banda and Simon Tembo.

And speaking on behalf of the board members Ms Manda promised to roll out legal services to the rural parts of the country.

Ms Manda said the board would formulate sustainable programmes so that legal aid services continue to be provided for the masses.

She said the board would ensure that it executes its mandate diligently to ensure that the country has an effective legal aid system in the country.