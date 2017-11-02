Namibia: We Have Already Won - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday declared that his team has already won the Swapo Party top four positions because only seven delegates to the elective congress attended the rival Team Swapo's launch in Windhoek about two weeks ago.

He said this when he addressed a meeting at the Epako Women's Centre at Gobabis, attended by about 150 delegates from all the 14 regions, including Cabinet ministers and those nominated for central committee positions.

The meeting was Geingob's second leg of his campaign which will see him visiting all the regions before the congress, set for the end of this month. Last week, he was at Karibib, where the Erongo region's delegates declared their support for him.

Geingob's team is made up of international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah; urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa, and former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku.

This team will face "Team Swapo", whose members are youth minister Jerry Ekandjo; former prime minister Nahas Angula; home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana; Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu; former deputy health minister Petrina Haingura; and businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun.

"I was told there were only seven delegates among the rally they organised. We have already won," Geingob stated.

He said since the fight is within the Swapo Party, the rival group should not call themselves "Team Swapo".

Swapo, he said, shall never be defeated by tribalism.

"Hage shall never be defeated by tribalism," he said, referring to the fact that six of the "Team Swapo" members are from the northern regions.

Geingob lashed out at the opposing faction for accusing him and Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba of abusing the constitution.

"They were also in the politburo and the central committee. What did they do? Every time we meet it's just constitution this, constitution that. We will get to that later. Swapo is moving forward now," he stressed.

Geingob added that his team will also implement the party's manifesto, and address all challenges faced by the nation.

"If you give us that mandate, we will not let you down," he promised.

He said there was nothing wrong with the other faction challenging for positions, and that contestation should be based on issues, not the man.

"This is our democratic practice within the party, so there is nothing wrong with contestation. It is the fight within our family, so let us fight on issues, and on how we are going to reform the country, but not fight the man," Geingob noted.

The delegates were called to the front of the hall to meet Geingob face-to-face.

They were also asked to sign an attendance register.

At the event, Mbumba encouraged those in attendance to support Geingob at the congress, saying that he was the only candidate qualified for the job.

The newly-elected Omaheke regional coordinator, Ruth Kaukuata Mbura, endorsed Geingob for the party presidency.

The Swapo congress will be attended by over 600 delegates from different structures of the party.