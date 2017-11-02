2 November 2017

Namibia: German Tourist Raped and Robbed

A German tourist was raped and robbed of her money and items at Farm Barbie in the Bethanie district of the //Karas region on Monday evening.

Inspector Kauna Shikwambi yesterday said in a police report that the suspect allegedly broke the door of the room where the 32-year-old victim was sleeping and demanded money and other valuable items, and then raped her.

The suspect allegedly robbed the woman of N$500 and a cellphone, although the money was later recovered. The suspect has not been arrested, and police investigations continue.

A 25-year-old woman was also raped by a 28-year-old man at Goas location at Etosha on Tuesday afternoon.

It is alleged that the suspect entered the victim's room while she was asleep, and raped her. The suspect was arrested, and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a fourteen-month-old girl drowned in a pond at the Ndama location at Rundu on Monday evening. Police said the toddler, who has been identified as Muleka Elina Penehafo Namupasita, is suspected to have been playing alone in the water at the time of the incident.

Her body was discovered by her mother, who went out searching for her. Police investigations continue.

A 41-year-old man was hacked twice on the head and on the left arm with a panga by two suspects at the Ondili village in Ongwediva on Tuesday evening. Shikwambi said the victim and suspects were involved in an argument. The victim was admitted to a hospital, and is said to be in a critical condition. The suspects have not yet been arrested, and police investigations continue.

Two people identified as Elizabeth Ugwanga Naango (40), and her two-year-old son, Shaanika Boy-Boy Nghintina, died on the spot at the Tsumeb-Oshivelo main road on Tuesday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident. Four other passengers sustained serious injuries, and were admitted in a hospital.

It is alleged that the driver of the seven-seater in which they were travelling lost control of the vehicle after the left rear tyre burst, and it overturned. The deceased's next of kin have been informed, and police investigations continue.

