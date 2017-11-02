Nigeria: NACC Drives Non-Oil Product Export With Workshop

The Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) in collaboration with Multimix Export House organised a two-day agro -commodity export master class aimed at driving non-oil product export.

The workshop which held in Lagos, was designed for produce merchants, infant exporters, existing exporters, commodity brokers, foreign buyers, investors, financiers and government export facilitating and inspection agencies.

The guide was informed by experiences in commodity trade and export management consultancy spanning a period of over two decades. The workshop was indispensable for all stakeholders in the commodity export business.

The workshop which had in focus agro-commodities such as Sesame Seeds, Ginger, Cashew Nuts and Products, Shea Nuts/Butter and Processed Vegetable & Food Products was aimed at providing basic knowledge to potential and existing export traders to take good decisions to enhance their profitability; nurturing the practical capabilities of Micro Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) agro-commodity exports and equipping participants with the knowledge and skills to grasp the rudiments of practical export operations, enhance profitability and avoid losses.

The training involved interaction with experienced stake holders in the Agricultural export commodity chain.

Facilitators were drawn from amongst the value chain practitioners. In attendance were CEO, Multimix Export House, Obiora Madu Mr. Ikpehai Daniel Edegbai, Export Desk, Fidelity Bank Plc; Mr. Friday Uba- Consultant, Multimix Export House; Mr. Anthony Adesina- Coordinator, AGOA Trade Resource Centre and Mr. Victor Chukwuogo- CEO, VOC Royal resources.