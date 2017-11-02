2 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: NACC Drives Non-Oil Product Export With Workshop

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) in collaboration with Multimix Export House organised a two-day agro -commodity export master class aimed at driving non-oil product export.

The workshop which held in Lagos, was designed for produce merchants, infant exporters, existing exporters, commodity brokers, foreign buyers, investors, financiers and government export facilitating and inspection agencies.

The guide was informed by experiences in commodity trade and export management consultancy spanning a period of over two decades. The workshop was indispensable for all stakeholders in the commodity export business.

The workshop which had in focus agro-commodities such as Sesame Seeds, Ginger, Cashew Nuts and Products, Shea Nuts/Butter and Processed Vegetable & Food Products was aimed at providing basic knowledge to potential and existing export traders to take good decisions to enhance their profitability; nurturing the practical capabilities of Micro Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) agro-commodity exports and equipping participants with the knowledge and skills to grasp the rudiments of practical export operations, enhance profitability and avoid losses.

The training involved interaction with experienced stake holders in the Agricultural export commodity chain.

Facilitators were drawn from amongst the value chain practitioners. In attendance were CEO, Multimix Export House, Obiora Madu Mr. Ikpehai Daniel Edegbai, Export Desk, Fidelity Bank Plc; Mr. Friday Uba- Consultant, Multimix Export House; Mr. Anthony Adesina- Coordinator, AGOA Trade Resource Centre and Mr. Victor Chukwuogo- CEO, VOC Royal resources.

Nigeria

Police Blame Church Massacre on Nigerians Held in South Africa

The police in Anambra State have said investigation into the killing of worshippers in St. Philips Catholic Church,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.