Nigeria: Cloud Energy Offers Affordable Access to Solar Energy

In order to create affordable access to solar energy for all segments of the Nigerian society, Cloud Energy has launched a multi-function solar home system, Nigeria's first with a 30 Watts solar panel.

The Multi-Function Solar Home System is designed with a 9AH battery to provide dependable basic electricity solutions to the poor and under-served in the society. Launching the Solar Home System at a Resellers' Forum at the weekend, the Managing Director, Cloud Energy, Theophilus Nweke, revealed that the multi-function solar home system would provide LED Home lighting, charge phones, power fan, radio and MP3 player, and other basic electricity functions with an advanced battery protection and maintenance system. The solar home system comes with an optional fan.

Addressing participants from across Nigeria at the Resellers' Forum, Nweke announced that Cloud Energy in partnership with Power Africa, would launch in the first quarter of 2018, higher specifications of the multi-function solar home system to provide electricity for more levels of the underserved population. He assured that the new systems, currently being domesticated in the Cloud Energy Research and Development, would have the capacity to power basic equipment including television and laptops.

He said Nigerians would have the choice of comparably more durable multi-function solar home systems on a pay as you go or rent to own scheme. The introduction of the multi-function solar home systems are in fulfilment of the Cloud Energy management's determination to create affordable access to solar energy for all segments of the Nigerian society.

The General Manager, Cloud Energy, Mr. Isaac Whiskey, urged the resellers to rise to the challenge presented by the deep and rich bouquet offered by Cloud Energy. The task ahead, he said would be to devise marketing schemes that would reach all segments of the society at the same time.

According to Whiskey, "As resellers in solar energy, we must be prepared to provide solutions for the weak and poor while catering for the pampered and rich class."

He assured the resellers that the partnership with Cloud Energy would help them to achieve their corporate objectives, provide sales support and LPO financing, grow the capacities of their staff, shared logistics, and generally lean on the muscles of Cloud Energy to improve profitability. He informed resellers that the Cloud Energy outlet at Ichida Mall, Alaba market, Lagos is designed to offer experiences on solar technology to all while affirming that Cloud Energy would always provide the original quality products and sterling after sales support that guarantee end-user satisfaction.

Responding on behalf of other participants, Augustine Ibe from Abuja expressed his gratitude that Cloud Energy is committed to growing the solar market via the empowerment of resellers.

He said that he was impressed by the technical depth of the forum while noting that the experience and interactions at the resellers' forum would help their performance in the market.