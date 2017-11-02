2 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Woman Raped in Front of Granddaughters

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman living at Otjimbingwe was raped in front of her two teenage granddaughters on Monday, according to a police report by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu yesterday.

The incident happened on Monday night between 20h00 and 21h00 when the 27-year-old suspect went to the victim's house, told her that her son had been arrested, and was being held at the Otjimbingwe police station.

The victim and her granddaughters then decided to walk to the police station with the suspect.

"While crossing the Swakop River, the suspect suddenly took out a knife and threatened to stab the woman before dragging her further into the riverbed, where he raped her. The grandchildren tried to rescue the victim, but the suspect allegedly threatened to stab them. They fled and reported to neighbours, who notified the police," stated the report.

The suspect has been arrested, and will appear in the Karibib Magistrate's Court today.

