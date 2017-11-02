Kenya: Another Set of KQ Crewmen, Driver Nabbed Trafficking Narcotics

Photo: Joseph Muraya/Daily Nation

One of the crewmen with his illicit luggage on parade.

Nairobi — Two Kenya Airways crew members and a driver were on Thursday arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with substances believed to be narcotics.

The crewmen were destined for Cotonou, Benin with a stopover in Lagos, Nigeria on the flight path.

According to airport detectives privy to the ongoing investigations, the substances were found in their hand luggage.

"We are waiting for analysts to carry out further tests," a senior officer told Capital News.

The flight was to take off at 8am but they were detained at 7.45am.

The airline, through a statement, has promised to co-operate fully with the authorities in, "getting to the bottom of the matter."

"Kenya Airways adheres to all regulations and laws of Kenya and the countries it operates in. In addition, all members of crew are trained on these regulations and laws and are expected to adhere to them at all times."

"Kenya Airways remains committed to the integrity of its operation and does not condone any illegal activities by its staff members."