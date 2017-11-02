2 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Zambia: Harambee Stars V Zambia Friendly Cancelled

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — The friendly match pitting Harambee Stars against Zambia that was scheduled to be played in Machakos November 14 has been called off.

The move has been occasioned by Zambia's inability to fly to Kenya in time for the build-up match.

"It's unfortunate that Zambia will not be able to honor the friendly due to what we have understood to be logistical issues around the team's travel," Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthomi announced.

"As such we have been forced to cancel the friendly and are already looking elsewhere for an alternative," Muthomi added.

The news about the cancellation comes a day after Harambee Stars First Coach Stanley Okumbi had named a provisional squad of 28 local-based players to report to camp with Nakumatt FC talisman Kepha Aswani earning a call up.

Earlier on Football Kenya Federation were forced to cancel a friendly match against the Amavubi Stars of Rwanda after the team was handed an opportunity to 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) where they are set to face Ethiopia in a playoff.

Kenya

Police Disputes Tally of People Killed at Poll

Kenya's Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet has refuted claims by a human rights group that more than 30 people… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.