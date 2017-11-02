Kenya/Zambia: Harambee Stars V Zambia Friendly Cancelled

Nairobi — The friendly match pitting Harambee Stars against Zambia that was scheduled to be played in Machakos November 14 has been called off.

The move has been occasioned by Zambia's inability to fly to Kenya in time for the build-up match.

"It's unfortunate that Zambia will not be able to honor the friendly due to what we have understood to be logistical issues around the team's travel," Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthomi announced.

"As such we have been forced to cancel the friendly and are already looking elsewhere for an alternative," Muthomi added.

The news about the cancellation comes a day after Harambee Stars First Coach Stanley Okumbi had named a provisional squad of 28 local-based players to report to camp with Nakumatt FC talisman Kepha Aswani earning a call up.

Earlier on Football Kenya Federation were forced to cancel a friendly match against the Amavubi Stars of Rwanda after the team was handed an opportunity to 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) where they are set to face Ethiopia in a playoff.