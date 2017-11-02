2 November 2017

Kenya: NHIF Reviews Out-Patient Policy, Service Now 'Universally' Accessible

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — National Hospital Insurance Fund beneficiaries will no longer be required to choose an out-patient healthcare facility to access services.

In a statement, NHIF CEO Geoffrey Mwangi said patients will access any hospital on a preference basis from a list of designated facilities provided by the fund countrywide starting this November.

This will enable members to access more than 2,000 hospitals accredited to the Fund including public, private and faith-based hospitals and dispensaries.

The move, which Mwangi says is in response to the needs of beneficiaries, will also allow for portability of services and will apply to both members of the National Scheme and the Managed schemes.

"The Fund is responding to the needs of its beneficiaries and at the same time adapting to the changing market dynamics while promoting the aspiration of universal health care coverage with a view to facilitate access to affordable, sustainable, equitable and quality social health insurance," Mwangi said.

The fund has over time grown its membership significantly. Last year, its membership grew by 15.1 per cent to hit over 6 million members.

