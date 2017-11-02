Angolan Head of State Dismisses Ferrangol Board

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Wednesday dismissed the board of the public Angolan Iron Company (FERRANGOL E.P.).

According to a note issued by the Civil Office of the Head of State, João Lourenço relieved the following officials:

Diamantino Pedro Azevedo - C.E.O

João Diniz dos Santos - Director

Kayaya Kahala - Director

Romero Artur Ribeiro - Executive Director

Rosa de Jesus Faria de Assis Sousa Araújo - Director

On the other hand, President João Lourenço appointed the following officials for FERRANGOL E.P:

João Diniz dos Santos - C.E.O

Romeu Artur Ribeiro - Director

Djanira Alexandra Monteiro dos Santos - Director

Kayaya Kahala - Director

Henriques Kiaku Simão - Director

On a different Executive Order, the Head of State dismissed the following officials:

Manuel António Tiago Dias, from the post of Vice Governor of the Angolan Central Bank (BNA);

Suzana Maria de Fátima Camacho Monteiro, from the post of Vice Governor of the BNA.

Still in this ambit, the President of the Republic appointed the following officials:

Manuel António Tiago Dias, to the post of Vice Governor of the BNA;

Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, to the post of Vice Governor of the BNA;

President João Lourenço also relieved the following officials from the Central Bank's administration:

António Manuel Ramos da Cruz - Director;

Gilberto Moisés Moma Capeça - Director;

Samora Machel Januário Silva - Director;

Ana Paula Patrocínio Rodrigues - Director.

In the same ambit the President appointed new technicians to the BNA, namely:

Beatriz Ferreira de Andrade dos Santos - Director;

Miguel Bartolomeu Miguel - Director;

Pedro Rodrigo Gonçalves de Castro e Silva - Director;

Tavares André Cristóvão - Director.

The Angolan Head of State resorted to his constitutional powers to also dismiss the board of the public Angola Diamonds Company (ENDIAMA E.P), namely:

António Carlos Sumbula - C.E.O;

Paulo M'Vika - Executive Director;

Osvaldo Jorge de Campos Van-Dúnem - Executive Director;

Luís Quitamba - Executive Director;

Fernando Augusto Sebastião - Executive Director;

In this ambit he appointed for ENDIAMA:

José Manuel Ganga Júnior- C.E.O;

Lauriano Receado Paulo - Executive Director;

Ana Maria Feijó Bartolomeu - Executive Director;

Osvaldo Jorge Campos Van-Dúnem - Executive Director;

Joaquim Filipe Luís - Executive Director;

Santana André Pitra - Executive Director.

On a different document, The Angolan Head of State nominated Avelina Escórcio dos Santos e Santos to the post of Assistant-Director of his office.