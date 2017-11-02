Angolan Head of State Dismisses Ferrangol Board

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Wednesday dismissed the board of the public Angolan Iron Company (FERRANGOL E.P.).
According to a note issued by the Civil Office of the Head of State, João Lourenço relieved the following officials:
Diamantino Pedro Azevedo - C.E.O
João Diniz dos Santos - Director
Kayaya Kahala - Director
Romero Artur Ribeiro - Executive Director
Rosa de Jesus Faria de Assis Sousa Araújo - Director
On the other hand, President João Lourenço appointed the following officials for FERRANGOL E.P:
João Diniz dos Santos - C.E.O
Romeu Artur Ribeiro - Director
Djanira Alexandra Monteiro dos Santos - Director
Kayaya Kahala - Director
Henriques Kiaku Simão - Director
On a different Executive Order, the Head of State dismissed the following officials:
Manuel António Tiago Dias, from the post of Vice Governor of the Angolan Central Bank (BNA);
Suzana Maria de Fátima Camacho Monteiro, from the post of Vice Governor of the BNA.
Still in this ambit, the President of the Republic appointed the following officials:
Manuel António Tiago Dias, to the post of Vice Governor of the BNA;
Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, to the post of Vice Governor of the BNA;
President João Lourenço also relieved the following officials from the Central Bank's administration:
António Manuel Ramos da Cruz - Director;
Gilberto Moisés Moma Capeça - Director;
Samora Machel Januário Silva - Director;
Ana Paula Patrocínio Rodrigues - Director.
In the same ambit the President appointed new technicians to the BNA, namely:
Beatriz Ferreira de Andrade dos Santos - Director;
Miguel Bartolomeu Miguel - Director;
Pedro Rodrigo Gonçalves de Castro e Silva - Director;
Tavares André Cristóvão - Director.
The Angolan Head of State resorted to his constitutional powers to also dismiss the board of the public Angola Diamonds Company (ENDIAMA E.P), namely:
António Carlos Sumbula - C.E.O;
Paulo M'Vika - Executive Director;
Osvaldo Jorge de Campos Van-Dúnem - Executive Director;
Luís Quitamba - Executive Director;
Fernando Augusto Sebastião - Executive Director;
In this ambit he appointed for ENDIAMA:
José Manuel Ganga Júnior- C.E.O;
Lauriano Receado Paulo - Executive Director;
Ana Maria Feijó Bartolomeu - Executive Director;
Osvaldo Jorge Campos Van-Dúnem - Executive Director;
Joaquim Filipe Luís - Executive Director;
Santana André Pitra - Executive Director.
On a different document, The Angolan Head of State nominated Avelina Escórcio dos Santos e Santos to the post of Assistant-Director of his office.