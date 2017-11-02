2 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Head of State Dismisses Ferrangol Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Wednesday dismissed the board of the public Angolan Iron Company (FERRANGOL E.P.).

According to a note issued by the Civil Office of the Head of State, João Lourenço relieved the following officials:

Diamantino Pedro Azevedo - C.E.O

João Diniz dos Santos - Director

Kayaya Kahala - Director

Romero Artur Ribeiro - Executive Director

Rosa de Jesus Faria de Assis Sousa Araújo - Director

On the other hand, President João Lourenço appointed the following officials for FERRANGOL E.P:

João Diniz dos Santos - C.E.O

Romeu Artur Ribeiro - Director

Djanira Alexandra Monteiro dos Santos - Director

Kayaya Kahala - Director

Henriques Kiaku Simão - Director

On a different Executive Order, the Head of State dismissed the following officials:

Manuel António Tiago Dias, from the post of Vice Governor of the Angolan Central Bank (BNA);

Suzana Maria de Fátima Camacho Monteiro, from the post of Vice Governor of the BNA.

Still in this ambit, the President of the Republic appointed the following officials:

Manuel António Tiago Dias, to the post of Vice Governor of the BNA;

Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, to the post of Vice Governor of the BNA;

President João Lourenço also relieved the following officials from the Central Bank's administration:

António Manuel Ramos da Cruz - Director;

Gilberto Moisés Moma Capeça - Director;

Samora Machel Januário Silva - Director;

Ana Paula Patrocínio Rodrigues - Director.

In the same ambit the President appointed new technicians to the BNA, namely:

Beatriz Ferreira de Andrade dos Santos - Director;

Miguel Bartolomeu Miguel - Director;

Pedro Rodrigo Gonçalves de Castro e Silva - Director;

Tavares André Cristóvão - Director.

The Angolan Head of State resorted to his constitutional powers to also dismiss the board of the public Angola Diamonds Company (ENDIAMA E.P), namely:

António Carlos Sumbula - C.E.O;

Paulo M'Vika - Executive Director;

Osvaldo Jorge de Campos Van-Dúnem - Executive Director;

Luís Quitamba - Executive Director;

Fernando Augusto Sebastião - Executive Director;

In this ambit he appointed for ENDIAMA:

José Manuel Ganga Júnior- C.E.O;

Lauriano Receado Paulo - Executive Director;

Ana Maria Feijó Bartolomeu - Executive Director;

Osvaldo Jorge Campos Van-Dúnem - Executive Director;

Joaquim Filipe Luís - Executive Director;

Santana André Pitra - Executive Director.

On a different document, The Angolan Head of State nominated Avelina Escórcio dos Santos e Santos to the post of Assistant-Director of his office.

Angola

World Bank Broadens Co-Operation By Supporting Angola's State Budget

The World Bank (WB) and the Angolan Government are studying the possibility to have that Brentton Woods institution… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.