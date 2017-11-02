About 2000 community members in Ondangwa's formal and informal settlements, established institutions such as schools, businesses and churches came together to clean up the town.

Bank Windhoek's Ondangwa branch staff last week collaborated with the town's council in the clean-up and awareness campaign themed 'My Waste, My Responsibility'. The campaign was aimed at keeping the town clean and raising awareness among residents on the importance of a clean and healthy environment.

During the event, residents were encouraged to refrain from littering and to promote the reuse, reduction and recycling of waste material.

"Our identity and ethos are closely linked to the well-being of our country and we share the responsibility to bring positive change, by creating an environment of empowerment and prosperity. The sustainability of our environment is possible through clean-up initiatives such as the one we have just completed," said Bank Windhoek's Ondangwa branch manager, Frikkie Louw.

The seven informal settlements in Ondangwa, each had seven Environmental Guards who volunteered and educated residents in their settlements. They competed for a reward of N$10 000 worth of shopping vouchers

Bank Windhoek also sponsored N$5000 worth of shopping vouchers for a primary and secondary schools competition. Schools were tasked to initiate proposals based on how to reduce and reuse waste in their town. Thereafter, learners had to make products from waste materials.

Oluno Primary School walked away with a shopping voucher worth N$1200, while Shinime Primary School came second and was awarded N$800. The third prize of N$500 in shopping vouchers, went to Olukolo Primary School. In the secondary schools category, Onangolo Secondary School won N$1200, Olukolo Secondary N$800 and Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Secondary School walked away with N$500.

The schools that participated were Ondangwa Junior Secondary School, Nangolo Senior Secondary School, Olukolo Secondary School, Shinime Primary School, Olukolo Primary School, Oluno Junior Primary School.

"Congratulations to all the winners and participants who took part in this clean-up campaign. Thank you Ondangwa Town Council for organising this initiative. By taking hands and cleaning our town, you have shown that "Together we really do better," concluded Louw.