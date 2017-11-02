2 November 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: It's All Systems Go for the Windhoek Jazz Festival

The City of Windhoek announced that all logistical arrangements for the much anticipated Windhoek Jazz Festival slated for 4 November at Independence Stadium and tickets are currently being sold for N$250.

Lydia Amutenya, Public Relations Officer for the City of Windhoek (CoW) said the hosting of the Windhoek Jazz Festival continues to significantly contribute to elevate Windhoek status as a vibrant City, both culturally and artistically. "It is also important to note that due to its increasing magnitude and evolution, there is significant scope for the involvement of more stakeholders as it develops into a truly noteworthy Windhoek event," she added.

She said that the artists are ready to showcase their skills, and promised an unforgettable Festival ever and that the first international artist, Ringo (SA) has already arrived in the country and is busy with a workshop with local artist at the City's function hall.

She asked people who will be at the Festival to take not of the following ground rules which are that no, food, drinks or ice cubes are allowed into the venue and for them just to bring their empty cool boxes, camping chairs, umbrella as well as picnic blanket

"If you do not have any of the above listed, please do not worry because as usual Festival promotional items will be for sale at the venue," she added.

Finally she said music lovers should just ensure that they secure their seat at the Independence Stadium by buying their tickets early. "If there are still tickets available on the day, they will be sold at the gate but it is safe to buy while there is still time," she concluded.

