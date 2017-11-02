Luanda — 1º de Agosto last Wednesday beat Interclube by 116-111 in the first game of the Eduardo Santos Foundation (FESA) Basketball Tournament, being disputed in Luanda.

Edson Ndoniema (1º de Agosto) and Gerson Domingos (Interclube) were the best scorers of the game with 20 points each.

This Thursday, 1º de Agosto will play the final of this four-team tournament with the winner of the encounter between Petro de Luanda and Sport Libolo e Benfica.

This tournament happens in the ambit of the celebrations of the 21st anniversary of Eduardo Santos Foundation (FESA).