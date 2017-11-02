During the recently concluded 137th Assembly held in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Working Group on Syria, elected National Council Chairperson, Magaret Mensah-Williams as its Vice-President.

"The working group was created to implement activities aimed at exploring appropriate and practical measures to be undertaken by the global parliamentary community to advance an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement in Syria," Mensah-Williams said.

She added that the world's parliamentarians are very keen to contribute to a comprehensive, inclusive and peaceful resolution to the crisis in Syria, particularly to end the suffering of that country's people.

Mensah-Williams was also recently appointed as the Ambassador of the 'Merck More Than a Mother' initiative in Namibia. The campaign is an Africa-wide effort by the Merck Foundation and partners as part of its Merck Capacity Advancement Program.

"In many cultures, childless women suffer discrimination, stigma, and ostracism. An inability to become pregnant can result in divorce, physical and psychological violence, among other things.' Mensah-Williams said.

Adding; "I will work to change attitudes and educate women and men about this silent but serious social problem. I am pleased to be part of this initiative; I believe it will contribute towards Namibia and Africa achieving our social development goals.