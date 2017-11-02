2 November 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Lungu Calls for Speedy Conclusion of IMF Talks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Zambia Reports
President Edgar Lungu.
By James Kunda

President Edgar Lungu has called for a speedy conclusion of negotiations on Zambia's impending programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mr Lungu said Zambia was committed to moving forward with the IMF programme and that the Government was already taking 'painful decisions' to ensure progress in stabilising the economy and securing the livelihoods of Zambians.

President Lungu said the Government took unprecedented measures such as removal of consumption subsidies on maize and fuel and the progression of electricity tariffs to cost-reflective levels.

He said the Government was committed to spearheading the nation's development based on an indigenous economic stabilisation and growth programme.

"Although we remain committed to continue on the path of economic reform and stabilisation, there is need to bring the programme negotiations to a conclusion," the President said.

Mr Lungu was speaking in Lusaka on Tuesday when IMF Africa Region director Abebe Selassie called on him at State House.

This is according to a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday by the State House Press and Public Relations Unit.

President Lungu said the Government was unanimous on the need to ensure

debt sustainability and fiscal discipline, while maintaining a healthy balance between social spending and growth programmes.

The President was accompanied to the meeting by Finance Minister Felix Mutati, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Special Assistant to the President for Economic and Development Affairs Hibeene Mwiinga, Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya and Dr Kalyalya's deputy, Bwalya N'gandu.

Dr Selassie was in the company of IMF Zambia Mission Chief Boileau Loko, IMF Zambia executive director Maxwell Mukwezalamba and IMF Zambia resident representative Alfredo Baldini.

Zambia

Lungu Calls For Compensation to Displaced Indigenous Persons

President Edgar Lungu has said that the Government expects investors to make adequate compensation to indigenous persons… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.